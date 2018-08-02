Home Cities Vijayawada

It has become fashion to flay me: Nara Lokesh

IT, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Nara Lokesh said that making allegations against him has become ‘fancy’.

VIJAYAWADA:IT, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Nara Lokesh said that making allegations against him has become ‘fancy’. He also said that the change in Opposition Leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s stand on the Kapu reservation issue was clear for the public to see.  “The videos clearly show how he changed his stand.

So, there is no need to comment on it. This is the reason why I say that we need an experienced leader like Chandrababu Naidu,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of 10 IT firms on Wednesday.
Further referring to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s accusations, Lokesh said, “Making corruption allegations against me has become fancy. If I am corrupt, would the IT firms set foot in the State? I respect Pawan Kalyan a lot. It has been about four months since he charged me with corruption, but has not proved the charges so far.”

The IT Minister said that Andhra Pradesh has become a model State in the country in conversion of MoU proposals into projects. “We have a conversion rate of 48-53 per cent, which is the highest in the country. We have also bagged the second spot in the country by converting 214 MoUs. Gujarat stood first with 216 MoUs,” he said.

