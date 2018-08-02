Juicy time for vendors as temperature soars

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the temperature soars high once again, the business of fruit juice vendors in the city is flourishing. Many juice stalls located across the city are selling juice made of a mix of spoilt and fresh fruit to the customers to maximise their profit.

People, misguided by the thought that consuming fruit juice is safe because it is prepared in front of our eyes, throng the juice shops and put their lives in danger. The unhygienic condition in which the ice used in its preparation is stored and transported in, the amount of artificial flavour that is added to the juice to cover up for the smell and taste of rotten fruits, and the stale fruits themselves, make the juice people crave for in this heat very harmful for health. Consuming it often results in diarrhea and food poisoning.

“It is better to consume fresh fruits not go for fruit juices. When we feel thirsty, we choose fruit juices over soft drinks, under the impression that we are making a healthy choice, but even they are not safe to consume,” says K Kalyan, a citizen.

Even doctors suggest not to go for fruit juices prepared outside, and to consume coconut water. “Not just the usage of rotten fruits and artificial flavour, even the ice they use is not safe. Dirty water, which contains harmful E. coli bacteria, is frozen and used for keeping these drinks cool. Consuming such juices will result in severe diarrhea, food poisoning etc.” says Dr R Venkateswara Rao, General physician.

Meanwhile, food safety officials do not look into these practices, and allow them to continue everywhere in the city. Speaking to TNIE, Poornachandra Rao, District food safety officer, says, “Till now, we haven’t received any complaint about this. Soon, we will conduct surprise checks and inspections on juice stalls across the city.”