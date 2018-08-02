Kadapa Steel plant: TDP MPs submit memorandum to President Kovind

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:A delegation of TDP MPs from Kadapa district met President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Wednesday and appealed to him to instruct the Centre to set up steel plant in Kadapa as mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act. Later, the delegation also met Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh.

The TDP MPs submitted a memorandum to the President seeking setting up of an integrated steel plant in Kadapa as mentioned in Schedule 13 of the AP Reorganisation Act. The memorandum also contained information about meetings on the proposed steel plant, field level inspections carried out by the Central agencies to study the feasibility to set up the steel plant and subsequent delay in submission of report in the guise of seeking more and more clarifications from the State government.

Mentioning that there is availability of adequate iron ore in Kadapa for the proposed steel plant, road, rail and port connectivity, the MPs explained to the President that the State government agreed to provide external infrastructure for the plant and urged him to take the initiative to expedite the process of setting up the steel plant in Kadapa district as promised at the time of bifurcation.

Speaking to media persons, Guntur MP Galla Jayadev said that they explained to the President about the favourable conditions for setting up of steel plant in Kadapa district. We appealed to the President to take a special note of the issue related to AP as the State was revenue deficit, when Ram Nath Kovind mentioned the proposed Kadapa steel plant along with Bayyaram steel plant in Telangana, the MP said.

Later, the TDP MPs urged the Union Steel Minister to make an announcement on the Kadapa steel plant. Citing that Parliament is in session, Singh said that he could not make any statement on the issue. Stating that the Task Force is on the job, he said that it had to get replies from AP regarding the logistic support. On getting the report, we will go through it and take a decision, he informed.

Taking exception to the reply of Singh, Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy wanted the Union Minister to announce the steel plant in Parliament itself. Even as the Union Steel Minister saying that he is yet to get the report, TDP MP CM Ramesh claimed that the former during his private chat with him informed that a positive report already came and he could make an announcement on setting up of the steel plant only after getting the nod from the PM.