No-trust move exposed BJP’s ego: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Stating that the no-confidence motion exposed the anti-people decisions being taken by the BJP government for the past four years and reflected the resentment of public against the Centre.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Taking strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s description of no-confidence motion moved by the TDP against his government in the Lok Sabha as a foolish act, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the remark reflected the ego of the BJP. Stating that the no-confidence motion exposed the anti-people decisions being taken by the BJP government for the past four years and reflected the resentment of public against the Centre, he said Modi made such remark unable to digest the public wrath.

“By moving the no-confidence motion, we have revealed the indifference of the Centre towards implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act,’’ he said. Finding fault with YSRC president Jaganmohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for remaining silent against the Centre despite a series of affidavits filed by the BJP government in the SC against the interests of AP, he sought to know why they failed to utter a single word against PM Modi.

Comments

