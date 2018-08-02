Special officers to take reins from sarpanches

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the tenure of sarpanches and members of most of the Gram Panchayats coming to an end on Wednesday, the State government has issued orders for the appointment of special officers. The government has authorised collector and district magistrate of all the districts to appoint special officers, who will take charge immediately on Thursday.

According to the GO (MS) 90 issued by the principal secretary (Panchayat Raj), KS Jawahar Reddy, on Thursday, the special officers would discharge the duties until the members and the sarpanch of Gram Panchayats are elected ‘in accordance with due process’ in the future.

“As the term of the members and sarpanches of some of the Gram Panchayats will expire after August 1, 2018, the Collector and District Magistrate concerned are authorised to appoint in due course special officers... to the Gram Panchayats in their jurisdiction till the date of assumption of office of the members and sarpanches of Gram Panchayats elected in accordance with due process,” the GO said.

The district collectors are authorised to appoint an officer from the category of tahsildar or mandal parishad development officer or mandal educational officer or extension officer of panchayat raj and rural development department or of similar or higher rank.

Meanwhile, the BJP state leaders demanded that the TDP revoke the special officers order.“Doing away with the elections in Gram Panchayats is against the Constitution. The TDP is appointing special officers so that it could use them to ensure that pro-government resolutions would be passed in villages. The TDP government, which failed to finalise the reservation categories of the Gram Pachayats for conducting elections, should be dethroned,” BJP MLC Somu Veerraju said in a press meet here on Wednesday.

He said that sarpanches have the authory which even a Prime Minister doesn’t have. “The sarpanches have the signatory powers for issuing cheques. The appointment of special officers will dilute the governance.”