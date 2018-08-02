Students hold e-waste craft expo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:With the growing e-waste problem posing a threat to environment, the students of the Electronics department of Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala, have organised a craft expo, where all the items exhibited are made of e-waste, to sensitise the people on the ill effects of accumulating e-waste in their houses and work places.

The students crafted a variety of items from discarded CDs, telephone wires, keyboards, remote controls, pen drives and headphones, among other things that they could lay their hands on both in their houses and in the college.

Students of Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala exhibit the items they made out of e-waste to sensitise people on ill-effects of accumulating e-waste at home | RVK RAO

This e-waste craft expo was formally inaugurated by the college director T Vijayalakshmi, along with principal M Nalini, at the college campus here on Wednesday. Among the items displayed, a model aquarium and a pen stand made of used electric bulbs, a snake made of computer keyboard, a power generator made with the help of discarded batteries, a necklace made of junked capacitors and a saree decorated with discarded CDs, grabbed eyeballs.

“We need to reduce the volume of e-waste generation. Keeping this in view, students were given topics to craft items out of e-waste generated in their houses to sensitise general public on the accumulation of e-waste that would eventually result in an ecological crisis,’’ Vijayalakshmi said.