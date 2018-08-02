Home Cities Vijayawada

Unapproved posts in APSRTC may go

The APSRTC management has reportedly taken a decision to remove unapproved posts of junior and senior scale cadres in the Corporation.

APSRTC ( Neeraj Murali | Express Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC management has reportedly taken a decision to remove unapproved posts of junior and senior scale cadres in the Corporation.

Recently, RTC vice-chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu held a meeting with the officials and directed them to submit a report on unapproved posts in the corporation as part of streamlining the administration.

The officials stated that around 400 employees are working in various departments at unapproved posts in the Corporation.

The MD has reportedly submitted the same report to the State Government. According to sources, the officials also asked Surendra Babu to sack the 16 depot managers appointed for cargo maintenance.

