Woman robbed of nineteen sovereigns of gold and Rs 19 lakh cash

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 65-year-old woman was robbed of her ornaments and cash on Tuesday night in Pedatummidi village of Bantumilli mandal, where she lived with her son.

M Nageswaramma was alone at her house around 9 pm as her son Suresh had gone out to buy medicines for her when the robber barged inside, used a rope to tie her down to a chair, and decamped with 19 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 19 lakh cash. A petrified Nageswaramma did not even raise an alarm, as the robber threatened to kill her if she did.

The woman was untied by her son when he returned home from medical shop at 10 pm. Later, they approached the Bantumilli police and lodged a complaint.“The theft was probably organised by someone who knew the family. The robber knew when the woman would be alone at home. We have picked up the fingerprints from the crime scene and an investigation is on,” said the police.