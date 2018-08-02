Home Cities Vijayawada

Woman robbed of nineteen sovereigns of gold and Rs 19 lakh cash

A 65-year-old woman was robbed of her ornaments and cash on Tuesday night in Pedatummidi village of Bantumilli mandal, where she lived with her son.

Published: 02nd August 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 65-year-old woman was robbed of her ornaments and cash on Tuesday night in Pedatummidi village of Bantumilli mandal, where she lived with her son.

M Nageswaramma was alone at her house around 9 pm as her son Suresh had gone out to buy medicines for her when the robber barged inside, used a rope to tie her down to a chair, and decamped with 19 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 19 lakh cash. A petrified Nageswaramma did not even raise an alarm, as the robber threatened to kill her if she did.

The woman was untied by her son when he returned home from medical shop at 10 pm. Later, they approached the Bantumilli police and lodged a complaint.“The theft was probably organised by someone who knew the family. The robber knew when the woman would be alone at home. We have picked up the fingerprints from the crime scene and an investigation is on,” said the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Robbery in Bantumilli Elderly Woman Robbed M Nageswaramma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century