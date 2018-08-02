Youth should plant saplings: City police commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao participated in the Vanam-Manam programme conducted in Gannavaram mandal on Wednesday and said that the police department has achieved its target of planting 10,000 saplings as part of a plantation drive. Rao along with other police officials planted saplings in Gannavaram.

“Youngsters are the driving force of the nation and they are our future. If they plant at least one sapling, we will see a great change in the atmosphere. Pollution will be reduced to a great extent,” he said.