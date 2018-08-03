Home Cities Vijayawada

Bariatric cure for girl in Endocare hospital

She was suffering from the deficiency from age 5, due to which she dropped out of the school.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 14-year-old Suman Khatun from Matiala village of West Bengal, who had been suffering from Leptin hormone deficiency which resulted in a heavy body weight with 185 kg, underwent successful bariatric surgery at Endocare Hospital in Vijayawada city. She was suffering from the deficiency from age 5, due to which she dropped out of the school.

Suman Khatun with the doctor. (Photo | EPS)

Addressing the media on Thursday, Dr K Ravikanth, who treated the girl, said that Suman Khatun was suffering from obesity problem since her childhood due to Leptin hormone deficiency. He said her parents tried for treatment at a famous Delhi hospital and other places in India but could not get proper treatment. 

“Jalaluddin Khan, father of the patient, came to know about Endocare Hospital, Vijayawada, through Internet.  Since they hail from a poor family, we offered the entire treatment, surgery free of cost. The surgery was performed by an advanced mechanism with just a keyhole cut. After the treatment, her weight was reduced by 30 kg in one month and was ready for discharge,” said Dr Ravikanth.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, Suman said that she wanted to study and become a doctor, but due to overweight her classmates always made fun of her and she stopped going to school. She thanked the doctors and the hospital staff for their cooperation and said she will start going to school and realise her dreams.

