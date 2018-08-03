Home Cities Vijayawada

Congress demands health security for all 

Even former people’s representatives are facing problems after the State bifurcation as Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme started by the Congress government, is being implemented in a haphazard manner now.

Published: 03rd August 2018

VIJAYAWADA:  AICC secretary S Sailajanath and APCC vice-president Kondru Murali welcomed the Central Cabinet’s nod to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill 2018, which restores the original provisions of the Act, and attributed it to the sacrifice of 11 Dalit leaders. 

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, they said it is all due to the efforts of several lakhs of Dalits. 
Though CM  Chandrababu Naidu is aware of all such things, he is unwilling to take any action to rectify the lapses in its implementation. Sailajanath urged the Chief Minister to implement the health scheme properly even if it has got a new name in the TDP regime.

