Jana Sena, CPI, CPM to have common agenda

Jana Sena and two Left parties - CPI and CPM - will meet in Vijayawada in a week to finalise their future course of action with a common agenda.

Published: 03rd August 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan with CPM and CPI State secretaries P Madhu and K Ramakrishna in Hyderabad on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Jana Sena and two Left parties - CPI and CPM - will meet in Vijayawada in a week to finalise their future course of action with a common agenda. Disclosing this to mediapersons in Hyderabad after a meeting among the three parties on Thursday, Jana Sena political affairs committee convener Madasu Gangadhar said the three parties will work together with people’s welfare as their main agenda. “We will oppose forced and needless land acquisition,” he said. 

Gangadhar said their leader Pawan Kalyan is only opposing the forced and needless land acquisition. The combination of Jana Sena and the two Left parties will emerge as a powerful political alternative in the State, he added.CPM State secretary P Madhu said there is an anti-establishment feeling and people are getting vexed with ‘insincere’ TDP regime. “None of the promises by the TDP has been kept and all sections of people, including farmers, workers and youth, have felt deceived by the ruling party in the State,” he said. 

He was also critical of YSRC for failing to take advantage of the political situation and champion the cause of the people. Now, people are putting more faith in Jana Sena and the Left combine, he claimed. 
CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna found fault with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for describing Pawan Kalyan as a BJP agent. “Is Naidu that much ignorant of facts? It is a known fact that the BJP never supports a party having truck with the Left parties. We too do not support the party having ties with the BJP. So where is the question of Jana Sena chief being an agent of BJP?” he demanded to know. 

