Maintain hygiene at Namma Urinals: Municipal Commissioner J Nivas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner J Nivas on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the officials concerned over the poor maintenance of toilets and Namma Urinals set up near Vastralatha Complex, One Town in the city.

Observing that foul smell was emanating from the toilets, the civic body chief directed the engineering department officials to ensure enough water supply to them for their maintenance. He also asked them to make the toilets accessible to the public to prevent open defecation.

The officials informed Nivas that Namma Urinals will be set up near 11 locations, including Canal Road, Kaleswara Rao Market and the backside of Vastralatha Complex. The municipal commissioner instructed the officials to maintain hygiene near the commercial complexes.

Later, he inspected the Kothapet area, where a retaining wall had collapsed recently on the kitchen shed of a municipal corporation school. He ordered the officials concerned to rope in Quality Control staff for checking the standards of the kitchen shed.