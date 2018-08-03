More details sought on Polavaram: Water Resources Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar said that the Central Water Commission (CWC) sought a few more details from the State government regarding the revised cost estimates of the Polavaram project.

He said that the documents sought by the CWC would be submitted by Monday, following which the revised detailed project report (DPR) would be sent to the Technical Advisory Committee of the CWC for approval.

After participating in a review meeting with Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday, Shashi Bhushan Kumar said, “As per the discussion held in the meeting, documents pertaining to two-three aspects remains pending. We will submit them by Monday. At the conceptual level, there are no queries. Once we submit the documents as per the format sought by the CWC, the exercise of TAC will be ready.”

During the meeting, Gadkari and CWC officials also reportedly took stock of the the land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, reasons for the increase in the project cost, changes in the designs and other issues.

According to the officials, after the TAC, the revised DPR would be sent to the Ministry of Water Resources, following which it would be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for approval. Then, it would be sent to the cabinet for approval.