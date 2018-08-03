Home Cities Vijayawada

Pingali broken bust locked away at Bapu Museum, visitors pay tributes to photo

History lovers and patriots who visited Bapu Museum on Thursday to pay homage to Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the Tricolour, on his 142nd birth anniversary were in for a rude shock.

Published: 03rd August 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Bapu Museum which houses Pingali Gallery. (File Photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  History lovers and patriots who visited Bapu Museum on Thursday to pay homage to Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the Tricolour, on his 142nd birth anniversary were in for a rude shock when they saw that his statue had been replaced with his photograph.

The bust was knocked down by a branch two months ago, but the State government is yet to restore it. “I garland Pingali Venkayya’s statue here on his birth anniversaries. I was shocked to see a photograph instead of the bust. The statue was here when I visited three months ago,” said Mallikharjuna Sarma, a sexagenarian.

The broken bust is locked in a room on the museum premises. “We tried to repair it, but sculptors ruled out the possibility. We tried to get a new bronze statue made, but we were unable to find sculptors who could carve it,” archaeology Department assistant director M Swamy Naik told TNIE. The officials have written to the government stating that the proposed bronze statue would cost about `3 lakh. “But before we could get a reply, we had to celebrate the birth anniversary,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bapu Museum Mallikharjuna Sarma Pingali Venkayya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release