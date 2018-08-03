Pingali Gallery work on fast track 

Home Cities Vijayawada

From projection mapping system that would narrate the saga of the architect of the Indian flag to sculptures indicating the culture of Andhra.

A view of Bapu Museum which houses Pingali Gallery

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh Department of Archaeology and Museums (APDAM) has put on fast track the establishment of the Pingali Venkayya Gallery at Bapu Museum in the city to provide the history buffs with their dose of chronicled past. From projection mapping system that would narrate the saga of the architect of the Indian flag to sculptures indicating the culture of Andhra, the gallery will have a variety of facilities, and is expected to be thrown open to public in a couple of months.

The officials said the gallery will serve as a gateway into the life of the freedom fighter who presented the initial design of the tricolour to Mahatma Gandhi in 1921 at the hall. “The works are underway and are expected to be completed in two-three months,” Commissioner of Archaeology and Museums, Dr G Vani Mohan, told TNIE. Vama Communications from Ahmedabad is executing the Rs 2 crore worth project.

For the uninitiated, the APDAM had decided to turn the Victoria Jubilee Museum Hall into a Pingali Venkayya Gallery as a mark of respect to Venkayya. The department moved the antiquities and artefacts to the new building constructed three years ago to turn the old museum hall into a gallery. But the gallery project remained in limbo for three years due to financial issues. The Victoria Jubilee hall too has remained closed for the public since then. 

The reason for the delay is said to be the unavailability of fund flow from the State. However, after Dr G Vani Mohan took charge as the commissioner last July, she got Rs 8 crore sanctioned from the Ministry of Culture for the museum’s renovation, of which the Pingali Venkayya Gallery is a part.

“We are going to float the tenders for the museum’s upgradation in 1-2 weeks,” Vani Mohan said. The works are expected to be completed in six months. The delay in the completion of the gallery has disappointed the heritage aficionados. “Places of such historical significance should not be inactive. For future generations, museums are the only sources of knowledge about our heritage,” said Durugadda Harsha Vardhan, a sculptor of international repute.

