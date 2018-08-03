Home Cities Vijayawada

State panel to study feasibility of building steel plant

The committee will also negotiate with the Centre to make necessary amendments to the existing laws to provide certain incentives to the proposed steel plant.

VIJAYAWADA:  After announcing that the government would set up an integrated steel plant on its own if the Centre does not honour the AP Reorganisation Act, the State government on Thursday constituted a five-member committee to look into various options available before it for building the plant at Kadapa. The committee will also negotiate with the Centre to make necessary amendments to the existing laws to provide certain incentives to the proposed steel plant.

AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman C Kutumba Rao will be its chairman and the managing director of the AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) will be the member-convenor. Secretaries of the law, mines, industries and commerce and finance departments will be members.

In a GO issued on Thursday, the government said a Task Force was set up by the Centre to examine the feasibility of setting up a steel plant in Kadapa district and in its meeting on December 27, 2017, it was decided that the Centre and state government would share data for the preparation of feasibility reports and the realistic assumptions to be worked out by the concerned state government with MECON.The TDP-led government has decided to set up a panel even before MECON finalises its report.

