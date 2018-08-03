TDP Muslim meet in Guntur on  August 23 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After organising the Dalita Tejam, a Dalit outreach programme, the TDP is now gearing up to conduct a public meeting by involving Muslim Minorities in Guntur on August 23. Leaders of the TDP Muslim Minority wing announced that over one lakh people will attend the meeting.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the poster and pamphlets at his residence in Undavalli on Thursday. Naidu exuded confidence that the entire Muslim community in the State would vote for TDP in the coming elections.