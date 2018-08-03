Home Cities Vijayawada

Three-day workshop on revival of Telugu glory begins at Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Language and Culture Department is on the path of finding the best possible ways to be implemented for reviving the Telugu language and tradition.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Language and Culture Department is on the path of finding the best possible ways to be implemented for reviving the Telugu language and tradition. For this, the department is conducting a three-day ‘Memory mapping workshop’ in historical Amaravati city, which was inaugurated on Thursday. On Day One, officials of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) gave a brief presentation of the making of green field capital city and over 14 experts from across the country took part in the workshop.

Addressing the gathering, D Vizai Bhaskar, CEO, AP Creativity and Culture Commission, said, “Telugu language has a special beauty among the world languages as every word ends with a vowel sound. 
It has rich history and we must be proud of our great Mother Tongue. But a majority of the people are neglecting it for the past few years and now we have come to a situation where we have to take certain steps for its preservation. Similarly, the traditions and culture are also disappearing. Only two of the nine traditional dances form our State, namely, Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, are left with us now.”

Professor Galla Amareswar, Chief Curator, Amaravati Heritage Centre and Museum, said the workshop is being organised with a view to finding the best practices to preserve our culture, traditions and heritage. “The arts, culture and heritage of our State are spread across 13 districts and the neighbouring regions. 

A lot of people from Andhra Pradesh are spread all over the world and they are keen to access elements that illustrate the cultural profile of Andhra people. However, most of the memory of the Andhra people is fragmented. The challenge is to redress this situation through a new policy and programming using all possible digital affordances. The formation of the Board of Tourism, Culture and Heritage provides a timely opportunity to address the holistic and integrated safeguarding of various arts, culture and heritage elements of the Andhra people.” he added.

He said with the addresses made by Mukesh Kumar Meena, Vizai Bhaskar and CRDA officials and the introductions by heritage experts from across the country, the first session had concluded. “Since Wednesday, we started exploring the traditional ancient city Amaravati,  livelihood of the people, temple, Manduva houses etc. We would discuss various issues in the next two days and then come with a set of resolutions to be implemented, “ said Prof Galla Amareswar.

The Board of Tourism, Culture and Heritage initiated the project under the AP Creativity and Culture Commission which is entitled ‘Memory of the Andhra People’. The project connects with all the other State agencies such as the Biodiversity Board on sacred groves and traditional knowledge systems and Tribal Affairs Commission on the knowledge systems and cultural and heritage elements of the State’s tribal people. At the national and international levels, all efforts will be made to source knowledge about the arts, culture and heritage of the Andhra people.

