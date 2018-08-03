Twelve lakh to get dole from September, registration to begin by August-end

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The much-awaited unemployment allowance scheme will be launched in the third or fourth week of August. Registrations for the scheme christened Chief Minister Yuva Nestham will begin this month and the first monthly Rs 1,000 will reach eligible candidates within 15 days of the registration process’s completion. An estimated 12 lakh youth will benefit from the scheme.The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday discussed the project, which was one of the TDP’s poll promises, at length.

Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh told media persons around 12 lakh would benefit from the scheme as per Smart Pulse Survey data.“We will distribute unemployment allowance like social pensions which require the eligible to register their thumb impression on biometric machines at their respective localities. The amount will be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries directly,” he explained.

He added that information on beneficiaries registered under the scheme would be made available to all industrialists and departments so that they can pick up candidates matching their requirements in case of vacancies.“We will not only provide financial benefits, but also strive to get those on the list placed. Skill development, upgradation and apprenticeship training will be provided to youth through skill development schemes implemented by the Centre and State governments,” the TDP general secretary assured.

Youth Advancement and Sports Minister Kollu Ravindra said the Cabinet has decided to introduce youth policy to develop education, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities among youth and Yuva Bhavans would be constructed at all districts to train youth.

Who’s eligible?

22 to 35 years group eligible for dole

Diploma/degree qualification must

Online registration possible

No cap on how many can apply per family

Those who have availed over `50,000 loan from government under self employment schemes ineligible