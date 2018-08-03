Vijayawada Municipal Corporation fails to keep smart parking promise

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Promises made by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to set up smart parking facilities at 20 locations across the city from this February remain unfulfilled. Haphazard parking is causing traffic congestion and discomfort to passers-by, especially in the busy areas of the city such as Mahatma Gandhi Road, Eluru Road, One Town and Governorpet.

To overcome the problem, the civic body had come up with the smart parking concept to curb the traffic menace and prevent private people form fleecing motorists for money for parking. However, motorists continue to face hardships because the smart parking facility remains a non-starter due to lack of coordination between civic body officials and the company that is entrusted with the task.

According to the estate department officials, in July 2017 the civic body had proposed to introduce the facility in the city and it completed the tender procedure by November. Chennai-based Smart Parking India Private Limited was entrusted with the task of introducing smart parking management system on a pilot basis at 20 locations.

As per the norm, the firm which bagged the tender should develop parking infrastructure in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 2.25 crore. But the firm had paid Rs 1.40 crore to the civic body after finalising the tender and the remaining amount was paid a few weeks ago. Due to this, there has been a delay in the realisation of the project.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, VMC Estate Officer Ch Krishna Murthy said that recently the tender finalised company has conducted a ground level survey to introduce the smart parking facility in 20 locations across the city. “All the hurdles that came in the way of smart parking facility were removed recently. It will be introduced in the city during the third week of this month. The task entrusted firm has procured the necessary infrastructure and decided the tariff. Two wheelers have to pay Rs 10 and four wheelers have to pay Rs 30,” Murthy added.

Salient features of smart parking

The surface of the pavement will be fixed with vehicle detection sensors which will detect the presence of vehicles and send data to central server. The server will sent information on vacant space to customers through mobile app.

Through the app, they can check for and book vacant slots, following which they will have 10 minutes to occupy the space before it lapses.

Payment can be made through the app itself. However, motorists can also park in a slot without booking through the app.