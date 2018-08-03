Yanamala urges Centre to exempt Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams from GST

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking GST exemption on several products as well as for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu shot off a letter to the GST Council Chairman on Thursday.Stating that the TTD is a religious trust and manages the world renowned Venkateswara temple, he said it is not engaged in business activity. “The main objective of the TTD is to spread Hindu Dharma and provide services to devotees.

Hence, imposition of tax on the amount the TTD receives to provide pilgrim services or sale of goods is not justified,’’ he mentioned in the letter. Listing out the services being extended by the TTD, Yanamala said that it is using the surplus amount for charitable purpose like running educational institutions and hospitals and felt that the TTD should be exempted from obtaining registration and payment of GST by issuing a suitable notification under Sec 23 (2) of CGST, SGST Acts.

Seeking exemption of GST for Girijan Co-operative Corporation (GCC), which he said procures and sells forest produce like honey, coffee, turmeric, soaps, tamarind, soapnut, shikakai shampoos, Nannari and Bilva Sharbat, he also asked for GST exemption on Extra Neutral Alcohol - Undenatured, fishnets, fishnet fabrics and fishermen boats.Similarly, he also sought GST exemption for several other products like tamarind, Napa stones and tiles, commodities related to handloom industry, Natu Tobacco Cheroot, tractors and spares, fried grams and reduction of tax rate on movie tickets, egg trays, etc.