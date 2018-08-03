Home Cities Vijayawada

Yanamala urges Centre to exempt Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams from GST

Seeking GST exemption on several products as well as for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu shot off a letter to the GST Council.

Published: 03rd August 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Seeking GST exemption on several products as well as for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu shot off a letter to the GST Council Chairman on Thursday.Stating that the TTD is a religious trust and manages the world renowned Venkateswara temple, he said it is not engaged in business activity. “The main objective of the TTD is to spread Hindu Dharma and provide services to devotees.

Hence, imposition of tax on the amount the TTD receives to provide pilgrim services or sale of goods is not justified,’’ he mentioned in the letter. Listing out the services being extended by the TTD, Yanamala said that it is using the surplus amount for charitable purpose like running educational institutions and hospitals and felt that the TTD should be exempted from obtaining registration and payment of GST by issuing a suitable notification under Sec 23 (2) of CGST, SGST Acts.

Seeking exemption of GST for Girijan Co-operative Corporation (GCC), which he said procures and sells forest produce like honey, coffee, turmeric, soaps, tamarind, soapnut, shikakai shampoos, Nannari and Bilva Sharbat, he also asked for GST exemption on Extra Neutral Alcohol - Undenatured, fishnets, fishnet fabrics and fishermen boats.Similarly, he also sought GST exemption for several other products like tamarind, Napa stones and tiles, commodities related to handloom industry, Natu Tobacco Cheroot, tractors and spares, fried grams and reduction of tax rate on movie tickets, egg trays, etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams GST Exempt Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release