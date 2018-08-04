Home Cities Vijayawada

Cine tourism project on anvil to tap rich potential of AP

The State government has proposed to take up cine tourism project, which covers all the beautiful locations and gardens in AP. 

Published: 04th August 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, film director Krish Jagarlamudi and actor Daggubati Rana with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence at Undavalli near Vijayawada on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The State government has proposed to take up cine tourism project, which covers all the beautiful locations and gardens in AP. Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, film director Krish Jagarlamudi and actor Daggubati Rana met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence at Undavalli on Friday and discussed about the State government’s initiatives to develop film industry.

The Chief Minister assured that the government will provide all the required support for the development of film industry in the State. AP has many natural and picturesque locations that are suitable for movie shootings, which need to be explored fully. The government is also taking measures for setting up a film and TV institute of international standards in capital region Amaravati, he said.

Director Krish and actor Rana said there will be many job opportunities for the youth if all the film shootings and movie making take place in Andhra Pradesh.  They informed the Chief Minister about the progress of NTR biopic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nandamuri Balakrishna Hindupur MLA Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta