Cine tourism project on anvil to tap rich potential of AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The State government has proposed to take up cine tourism project, which covers all the beautiful locations and gardens in AP. Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, film director Krish Jagarlamudi and actor Daggubati Rana met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence at Undavalli on Friday and discussed about the State government’s initiatives to develop film industry.

The Chief Minister assured that the government will provide all the required support for the development of film industry in the State. AP has many natural and picturesque locations that are suitable for movie shootings, which need to be explored fully. The government is also taking measures for setting up a film and TV institute of international standards in capital region Amaravati, he said.

Director Krish and actor Rana said there will be many job opportunities for the youth if all the film shootings and movie making take place in Andhra Pradesh. They informed the Chief Minister about the progress of NTR biopic.