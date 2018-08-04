Home Cities Vijayawada

Government faulted for allotting land to mutt

The MA & UD issued a GO about 10 days ago allotting the land as per a certain provision of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act,1955, to the Mutt.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Taxpayers Association has demanded that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) department to revoke the government order allotting 1052 sq yards of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation land at Brindavan Colony in the city to Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt. The association has also written a letter to Principal Secretary (MA & UD), R Karikal Valaven, demanding the same.

Speaking to the media on Friday, association president V Sambi Reddy and general secretary MV Anjaneyulu said that the State government issued the GO even after the VMC council rejected the proposal. “In April last year, the proposal to allot 1,052 sq yards at Brindavan Colony to the Mutt was rejected by the council, and instead decided to build a shopping complex so that it would be a source of income for the civic body.

However, the MA & UD issued a GO about 10 days ago allotting the land as per a certain provision of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act,1955, to the Mutt,” they said. They further said neither the MA & UD nor the government had the right to ignore the VMC council’s resolution.

 “As per the Act MA&UD quoted, the department could cancel a council’s resolution only if such move does  not comply with the law, or causes loss to the civic body, or hampers public safety. But, that is not the case. Instead, building a shopping complex, as the VMC intended, would help the civic body generate revenue and protect the asset,” the taxpayers association members observed.

They also took objection to the government’s justification that it would be appropriate to have the divine blessings to the new State by establishing the Mutt in the capital area’. “Construction of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt is a private project to promote Raghavendra Swamy’s preachings by his followers. How can the government give VMC land intended for public purpose to a private purpose?” they questioned.

