Intermediate student jumps off over-bridge

An intermediate second-year student of Sri Chaitanya College attempted suicide by jumping from the foot-over-bridge near Benz Circle on Friday evening.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An intermediate second-year student of Sri Chaitanya College attempted suicide by jumping from the foot-over-bridge near Benz Circle on Friday evening.The girl suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors said the girl was out of danger and would be discharged in a couple of days.

According to Patamata circle inspector K Umamaheswara Rao, the girl was studying second-year MPC in Sri Chaitanya College near Eenadu building and was reportedly depressed over her academic performance. Unable to cope with the stress of studies, she attempted suicide by jumping from the foot-over-bridge while she was on her way to the bus stop around 8 pm.

Passers-by rushed her to hospital and informed her parents and police. “The girl is doing fine. No case was registered in connection with the incident,” said inspector K Umamaheswara Rao.

