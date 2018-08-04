Master trainers ready to train teachers on school safety

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:With the completion of the two-day training programme of the ‘master trainers’ on comprehensive school safety, the teachers of the State schools will be more equipped to help students learn the recently introduced subject - lessons on disaster management - better. The master trainers, who include teachers, headmasters, DIET lecturers, curriculum makers etc., will now be divided into small groups to train the teachers and others.

The two day training programme, collectively organised by the Save the Children organisation, Nokia and APSCERT, came to an end on Friday. In all 60 master trainers, from across the State, took part in the programme. On Friday, the final day of the training programme, the NDRF team from Andhra Pradesh demonstrated various first-aid measures that have to be given during unexpected calamities and disasters.

Now, it will be the turn of the master trainers, who have undergone training from the expert rescue teams in this two-day workshop to train the teachers.

Speaking on this, Manabendranath Ray, director-program development, Save the Children, Delhi said, “It is more focussed on school safety and the master trainers, who include teachers, school headmasters, curriculum makers, DIET faculty etc., will play a key role in implementation of this initiative,” he said. Under this disaster management topic, the students would learn about three major topics - natural, man-made disasters and everyday risks.