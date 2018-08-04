Home Cities Vijayawada

NGO leader harassing me: Woman official to Deputy CM KE Krishnamurthy

Responding to the complaint, Krishnamurthy said that they had already warned Kripavaram in this regard and would initiate departmental action against him in case there was no change in his attitude.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that NGO leader Kripavaram working in the Endowments Commissioner Office was harassing her mentally for the past few months, a woman official lodged a complaint with Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy, who is also the in-charge Minister of Endowments.

While the minister was holding a review meeting with the Joint Collectors of all the 13 districts and other officials of the Revenue Department on regularisation of dotted lands here on Friday, S Jyothi, Superintendent in the Endowments Commissioner Office, reached the venue, holding a placard stating that she was being mentally harassed by Kripavaram and appealed to the minister to protect her from the torture.

Responding to the complaint, Krishnamurthy said that they had already warned Kripavaram in this regard and would initiate departmental action against him in case there was no change in his attitude. She also stated that her subordinates were not following her instructions at the behest of Kripavaram, which resulted in more workload on her.

