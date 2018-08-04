Home Cities Vijayawada

State to draft child rescue and rehab procedures in Telugu

“Each and every person in civic society should take an active role in curbing child labour,” said Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare, Paritala Sunitha.

Minister Paritala Sunita, Chairperson of AP SCPCR Hymavathi and Principle Secretary of WCD Sunitha in Vijayawada on Friday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:“Each and every person in civic society should take an active role in curbing child labour,” said Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare, Paritala Sunitha, during the launch of Standard Operating Procedures for Care and Protection of Children on streets.

The event was organised in the city on Friday by Save the Children organisation in collaboration with AP State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights and Women Development and Child Welfare Department.Surveys by Save the Children reveal that there are about 25,000 street children who are leading a miserable life in Andhra Pradesh, the minister said.  

“In order to safeguard children, the Indian government has set up a childline at 1098. The childline teams rescue children in need and present them before child welfare committees.”“I will extend my support to the teams of Save the Children, SCPCR and Women & Child Welfare Department for the betterment of children,” she said. The government is also going to draft the procedures of rescuing and rehabilitating children, in Telugu for the understanding of people across the State, said the minister, praising the SCPCR and Save the Children for introducing the policy. Women and Child Welfare Special Commissioner, Arun Kumar and Secretary Sunitha; APSCPCR Chairman Ganta Hymavati and Save the Children representatives were present on the occasion.

