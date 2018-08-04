TDP MPs’ protests lowering dignity of Parliament: GVL Narasimha Rao to Lok Sabha Speaker

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has lodged a complaint against TDP MPs with Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for ‘gross misuse of Parliament premises’ by organising protests and demonstrations demanding Special Category Status for AP.

Referring to Chittoor MP N Sivaprasad’s appearance in different attires everyday during the Parliament session, Narasimha Rao said that the TDP MPs were attempting to reduce Parliament to a mockery through their acts, and urged the Speaker to take suo motu action against them for violating the rules.

“As a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Security in the Parliament House Complex, I have received complaints from general public, MPs and media who found the unruly behaviour unbecoming of the (TDP) MPs. Besides gravely endangering Parliamentary security, such adverse perception undermines the stature of Parliament and lowers the public esteem of this temple of democracy,” he said, in the complaint submitted on Friday.

Stating that the protests by the TDP were objectionable, he noted that opportunities were given to the MPs in both the Houses to express their views. “But the continued demonstrations by the TDP MPs show their scant regard for Parliament and amount to contempt,” he said.

Further referring to Sivaprasad’s ‘novel protests’, he observed, “One of the TDP MPs has been appearing in various attires to attract the media and the visitors. On some days, the said member even carried heavy instruments, which could pose a security hazard.”Narasimha Rao said that the Lok Sabha Speaker took the complaint seriously.

BJP flays Naidu

The AP BJP organised Vikasa Tejam programme at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Friday to mark the completion of four years of Narendra Modi government. Speaking on the occasion, BJP Mahila Morcha national in-charge D Purandeswari alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was trying to sling mud at the BJP for political benefits, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working for the development of AP. She also said that the TDP government had decided to roll out unemployment allowance promised four years ago, as the general elections are nearing.BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana came down heavily on CM Naidu for trying to portray the BJP and PM Modi as the villains. “The Chief Minister is doing it to win elections in 2019,” he said. The BJP chief also said that thousands of crores of rupees were misused during the TDP regime in the last four years.