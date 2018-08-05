Civic body to screen award-winning ‘Halkaa’ on August 6, in city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to prevent open defecation in public places, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is going to organise a special screening of short film, titled ‘Halkaa’ for the students of civic body schools at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, here on August 6. In a press release issued here on Saturday, the VMC chief medical and health officer (CMOH) K Arjuna Rao said that the short film ‘Halkaa’, directed by Nila Madhab Panda, received applause at the 21st Festival International du Film Pour Enfants de Montréal Film (FIFEM). ‘Halkaa’ focuses on a slum child, who fights to overcome basic problems, such as defecating in open, among others, Rao said.

As part of taking forward the Swachh Bharat initiative, the film will be live streamed from the NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi, after being formally released by the minister of state (independent charge) Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and students will be able to see the movie here at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm on Monday, the CMOH informed.