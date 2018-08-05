Ex-servicemen, disabled soldiers to get government aid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Disabled soldiers and ex-servicemen from Andhra Pradesh, undergoing treatment at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Pune, will now get financial assistance from the government for their treatment. In this regard, a government order was issued on Friday allotting a comprehensive budget release order of `8.34 crore for the period from April 2018 to March 2019. The allocated fund, a first of its kind, will be distributed to the soldiers and ex-servicemen in four quarters (once in three months), before completion of the financial year 2018-19, after verification of the received applications.

The move came after the director of Sainik Welfare - Andhra Pradesh reported to the state government about financial hurdles faced by disabled soldiers and ex-servicemen for treatment at the rehabilitation centre. According to the government order, an administrative sanction of `four lakh (`one lakh per person to four defense personnel) will be given. The sanctioned amount will be transferred to the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (Khadki), Pune in an approach for rehabilitation of the ex-servicemen.

The State government has accorded financial support to the former defence personnel and soldiers after due consideration.

“Soldiers and ex-servicemen from the three defense services--Army, Navy and Air force--are eligible for this financial support. Sainik welfare officers of all the districts will be asked to send lists of soldiers who are eligible for the government aid,” said an official from Krishna district sainik welfare department.

The sainik welfare officials further said that it will take more than a month to receive applications from the ex-servicemen in the district to avail the funds as an officila circular for the same is yet to be issued.

“An official circular will be sent to all the district units informing them about the government order. The government’s move will help those ex-servicemen and soldiers who are facing financial difficulties for their treatment at the rehabilitation centre,” the sainik welfare official said.