INTACH to recruit hundred for upcoming city branch

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Recruitment for setting up of the Vijayawada branch of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has commenced. The students of History and Archeology are eligible to apply for the jobs. “We are going to recruit 50 students to begin with and eventually we will hire 100 personnel from across 13 districts. We want the students to be from varied backgrounds and places so that they will have knowledge about each place in each district. Whether it is the role of a tour guide or that of a surveyor of heritage sites, one needs to know the place intimately so that one can work effectively,” said M Gopal Krishna, INTACH AP convenor.

INTACH had announced in a recent press meet that it would put in place a branch in Vijayawada, AP, to take up works of excavation and to preserve the heritage sites in the State. “We have personnel already working in seven of the 13 districts. We need to recruit for the rest, as the Vijayawada branch is going to come up soon,” said Gopal Krishna.

INTACH is also roping in JIGNASA, a students’ organisation, for promotional events. “We are going to have a multi-cultural fest in Amaravati to promote the preservation of multi-cultural heritage sites in the State. Our organisation has many clubs and hundreds of students are part of those. They will participate in the fest,” said B Chirag, head of JIGNASA.