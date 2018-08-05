Home Cities Vijayawada

Pothole-riddled roads trouble residents

Potholes on Kaleswara Rao Road that have resulted in water stagnation after the recent rains | R V K Rao

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commuting through Kaleswara Rao Road in Suryaraopeta is a herculean task for the public as several potholes on the stretch and overflowing sewer water has become a common scene. 
The locality, with numerous hospitals and clinics, stays crowded for the most part of a day. However, several appeals made by the residents has failed to reach the deaf ears of the civic body officials. “Dust, stagnant water and potholes make it very tough for motorists to ply on Kaleswara Rao Road, which has been in a bad shape for a long time now,” Ch Srinivas Babu, a shopkeeper, said. To resolve the issue, a representation was submitted to the local corporator, but there has been no action yet, he added.

What makes the condition worse is the delay in the re-carpeting of roads after they were dug. This too is causing much inconvenience to the locals. ‘’Digging was done by the civic body for laying of pipelines and cables. However, the officials are taking their own sweet time to re-carpet them. The pipeline laying works were done almost a year ago, but the roads in Suryaraopeta still remain in bad condition. With no option left, motorists are compelled to take alternate routes,” B Krishna Kanth, a resident of the locality, said.

“The civic body should accord priority to address ground-level problems plaguing the ever-busy Suryaraopet instead of blowing its own trumpet for winning many awards,” former MLA K Subbaraju said. Stating that increasing revenue should be the only concern for the VMC, He appealed to the mayor and commissioner to re-carpet the roads at the earliest. 

Speaking to TNIE, VMC official J Srinivas admitted that delay in execution of the underground drainage works (UGD) forced them to postpone road repair works in Kaleswara Rao Road. Instructions were given to the officials concerned to immediately take up the UGD works, which are expected to be completed in next three weeks. Tenders are already finalised for recarpeting of the damaged roads in Kaleswara Rao at an estimated cost of `15 lakh and they will be fit for use by October, he added.

