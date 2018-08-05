Sound and light show at Durga temple from mid-September

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon the devotees visiting the hill shrine of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam will enjoy the sound and light shows that will throw light on the historic background of the temple, famous for its grandeur and its presiding deity.

Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, Goddess Kanaka Durga temple executive engineer D Bhaskar said that the State Government has selected Indrakeeladri on a pilot basis for introducing the sound and light show on the lines of the Somnath temple, the Chandragiri fort (Chittoor) and the Golconda fort.

The concept was mooted by the government to develop temple tourism across the State through highlighting the significance by organising sound and light shows, he said.

In this regard, Kolkata-based Premium World was entrusted with the task of organising the sound and light show on the hill shrine in the Telugu language, twice for a duration of twenty minutes on each occasion, he said. A special screen and LED lights will be installed soon on the Indrakeeladri and the devasthanam has been investing Rs 3 crore for realising the project, he said.

The firm entrusted with the task will conduct a trail run shortly and proposals are under consideration to conduct the sound and light show after offering ‘Pancha Harathulu’ to the presiding deity in the evening. Presently, the temple authorities are conducting a comprehensive survey on the hill shrine and the facility will be launched during mid-September, he said.