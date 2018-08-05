Vijayawada outskirts prove to be safe haven for anti-social elements

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With little police surveillance and monitoring in the localities and colonies in city outskirts, activities by anti-social elements--such as extortion, gambling and prostitution--are gradually increasing. In one such incident, a few farmers lodged a complaint on Saturday at Nunna Police Station that some miscreants were creating nuisance in their farm fields. Also, with three new wine shops coming up in the stretch between Pipula Road and Jakkampudi YSR Colony, brawl incidents and attacks on women have significantly increased.

These incidents, which are being actively reported, can explain how unsafe Vijayawada outskirts are.

Areas such as Vambay Colony, LBS Nagar bund, Sundarayya Nagar, Radha Nagar, Payakapuram, Jakkampudi Colony, Milk Project center in Two-town Police Station limits, Ajit Singh Nagar and New Rajarajeswari Pet have become a safe haven for criminals With little police monitoring in these areas, many women fear to commute alone on the roads. “Many women from Jakkampudi Colony work as daily wagers in organisations under Nunna Police Station limits. They are very concerned about their safety as they know this area is highly unsafe for them,” Narayana, who lives near Pipula Road, said. Similar is the scenario at Vambay Colony and Radha Nagar. Here, there are many cases of autorickshaw drivers targeting poor single mothers and abducting their children.

Shockingly, POSCO cases reported in Nunna and Ajit Singh Nagar police stations are high when compared to other stations in the city. Vambay Colony in Nunna police station limits is a place where most crimes against children are reported. More than 15 POSCO cases are registered Nunna Police Station. However, police are claiming that they have controlled crimes occurring in city outskirts with intensified patrolling in problematic areas and counselling of old offenders and rowdy-sheeters. “We have taken all measures to control crime and observed a decrease in criminal activities in Nunna limits. With active participation, we have brought a change,” Nunna Inspector Durga Rao said.