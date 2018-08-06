Home Cities Vijayawada

BJP leader  booked for abusing Traffic CI

City police filed a case against a BJP leader Laka Vengal Rao Yadav for not adhering to traffic rules and abusing police on Saturday night.

VIJAYAWADA: City police filed a case against a BJP leader Laka Vengal Rao Yadav for not adhering to traffic rules and abusing police on Saturday night.

When he was asked by the traffic police to move his car which was parked in a ‘no-parking’ zone on Bandar Road, Vengal Rao reportedly abused the Two Town traffic circle inspector Damodar, and sped away from the spot.

According to the traffic police, the incident happened around 9 pm on Saturday when the officials were clearing vehicles parked on the road for the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy to pass. Vengal Rao had parked his Safari in front of the shopping mall beside the regional passport office, and paid no heed to the police’s request to move it from there. The traffic police arranged for a towing van to compound the car.

“Upon seeing his vehicle being towed away, the politician argued with the on-duty official and sped away. He even tried to run over a traffic constable who tried to stop him,” said the traffic police.

