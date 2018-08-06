DRI officials seize 842 kg ganja worth K1.26 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Vijayawada zone, intercepted a vehicle and seized Rs 1.26 crore worth of ganja on Sunday afternoon.

The DRI officials launched the operation on finding out that narcotics were being transported in an Eicher vehicle (registration number AP03W3288). The truck was intercepted at the Enikepadu village junction of Kakani Venkata Ratnam Road.

The officers found about 842 kg of Cannabis packed in 397 HDPE sacks.

“To avoid being stopped at check posts, the accused packed the ganja in HDPE sacks and covered it with black coloured tarpaulin,” said the DRI officials. According to the officials, the ganja was loaded into the vehicle at Narsipatnam and was destined for Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. The DRI officers also seized the vehicle it was being transported in.

Two persons were arrested and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

In a similar incidents, Patamata police and Ibrahimpatnam police seized two vehicles transporting ganja to Maharashtra on Sunday.

Ibrahimpatnam police arrested two persons of a gang, Sandeep Kishan Harel and Shelfie Sobar Baburao, and seized 120 kg of ganja packed in cartons.

Patamata police caught a car which had 100 kg of ganja in near Auto Nagar, and arrested the accused. The ganja was being transported in a Swift Dzire car, which belonged to the aforementioned gang.