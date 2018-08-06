‘Sikhs played vital role in freedom struggle’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An essay writing competition on the role of Sikhs in the Indian freedom struggle was held for students at the gurudwara in Guru Nanak colony. Guru Singh Sabha, Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati, Andhra Arts Academy, and Guru Gobind Singh Foundation collaborated and conducted the competition.

“We conducted the event to raise awareness about the role of the Sikh community in the freedom struggle. Even after independence, they served the country in wars fought in 70s. There isn’t a single Sikh family that hasn’t lost a loved one in the line of duty,” said Golla Narayana Rao, General Secretary, Andhra Arts Academy.