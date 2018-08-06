Three held for duping job aspirants of Rs 1 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons, including a police constable, were arrested on and remanded to 15 days of judicial custody on Sunday at Gannavaram sub jail for cheating unemployed youth by promising them government jobs in AP Secretariat and other departments.

Following a complaint lodged by Chinni Krishna, a resident of Bhimili near Visakhapatnam, police conducted a detailed investigation into the issue and found that the accused had collected around `1 crore from 30 aspirants.

According to the police, the accused, Moturi Sanjay Pradeep, Paragati Sunil and Paragati Anil, were neighbours, and had formed a gang to dupe people and earn easy bucks.

While Sanjay is a police constable of the special investigation team (SIT) dealing with the rape and murder case of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, Anil and Sunil are brothers, also hailing from a family of police officials. Their mother, Rajamani, is presently working in the city police commissionerate, Tappal section.

Claiming that they had contacts of all high- ranking officials and ministers, the accused promised the aspirants jobs in irrigation, revenue, excise and other departments in the AP Secretariat. The complainant, Chinni Krishna, had approached the accused and given them around `3 lakh to get a government job.