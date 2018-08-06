Home Cities Vijayawada

Three held for duping job aspirants of Rs 1 crore

Three persons, including a police constable, were arrested on and remanded to 15 days of judicial custody on Sunday at Gannavaram sub jail for cheating unemployed youth by promising them government jo

Published: 06th August 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons, including a police constable, were arrested on and remanded to 15 days of judicial custody on Sunday at Gannavaram sub jail for cheating unemployed youth by promising them government jobs in AP Secretariat and other departments.

Following a complaint lodged by Chinni Krishna, a resident of Bhimili near Visakhapatnam, police conducted a detailed investigation into the issue and found that the accused had collected around `1 crore from 30 aspirants.

According to the police, the accused, Moturi Sanjay Pradeep, Paragati Sunil and Paragati Anil, were neighbours, and had formed a gang to dupe people and earn easy bucks.

While Sanjay is a police constable of the special investigation team (SIT) dealing with the rape and murder case of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, Anil and Sunil are brothers, also hailing from a family of police officials. Their mother, Rajamani, is presently working in the city police commissionerate, Tappal section.

Claiming that they had contacts of all high- ranking officials and ministers, the accused promised the aspirants jobs in irrigation, revenue, excise and other departments in the AP Secretariat. The complainant, Chinni Krishna, had approached the accused and given them around `3 lakh to get a government job.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta