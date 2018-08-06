Vijayawada to host international cricket series from August 17

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cricket enthusiasts from Andhra Pradesh will get a chance to witness some really good cricket as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected Devineni Venkata Ramana-Pranitha (DVR) Cricket Ground and Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Mulapadu, to host a quadrangular series between India A, India B, South Africa A and Australia A from August 17 to August 29.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) said the India A, India B, South Africa A and Australia A teams will be facing each other in 14 international matches.

As per the schedule, the first ODI will be played between India A and Australia A at DVR stadium on August 17, the spokesperson said. Another match between the teams has also been scheduled in Visakhapatnam from September 1.

“The four teams will arrive in Vijayawada on August 14 and practise sessions will be conducted at Mulapadu, IGMC stadium, and Siddhartha Medical College grounds. India A team will be captained by Shreyas Iyer, and India B by Manish Pandey. The Indian teams are also going to play against each other in the quadrangular series,” the spokesperson added.