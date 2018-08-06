Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada to host international cricket series from August 17

India A, B teams to vie for honours with Aus A, SA A at two stadiums in Krishna

Published: 06th August 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

stumps

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cricket enthusiasts from Andhra Pradesh will get a chance to witness some really good cricket as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected Devineni Venkata Ramana-Pranitha (DVR) Cricket Ground and Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Mulapadu, to host a quadrangular series between India A, India B, South Africa A and Australia A from August 17 to August 29.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) said the India A, India B, South Africa A and Australia A teams will be facing each other in 14 international matches.

As per the schedule, the first ODI will be played between India A and Australia A at DVR stadium on August 17, the spokesperson said. Another match between the teams has also been scheduled in Visakhapatnam from September 1.  

“The four teams will arrive in Vijayawada on August 14 and practise sessions will be conducted at Mulapadu, IGMC stadium, and Siddhartha Medical College grounds. India A team will be captained by Shreyas Iyer, and India B by Manish Pandey. The Indian teams are also going to play against each other in the quadrangular series,” the spokesperson added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI Andhra Cricket Association India A

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta