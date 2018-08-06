Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Workshop held to hone marketing skills of handicraft workers

Tourism department conducted a marketing workshop for handicraft workers at the Minerva Grand Hotel in Vijayawada on Sunday.

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism department conducted a marketing workshop for handicraft workers at the Minerva Grand Hotel in Vijayawada on Sunday. The workshop aimed at imparting marketing skills to workers from villages known for handicrafts, Kondapalli, Venkatagiri, Etikoppaka, Ponduru, and Uppada.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary for Culture, Tourism Department; Himanshu Shukla, CEO, Tourism Department; Dr Samba Siva Raju, Administrative Director, Tourism Department; M Hanumant Rao, Former Minister; Jonnadula Vara Prasad Rao, President, Mangalagiri Master Weavers Association; and Bhatta Mohan Rao, President, Pedana Kalamkari Association presided over the workshop.

Speaking to TNIE, Mukesh Kumar Meena, said, “We aim to develop a close relationship with artisans, and teach them basic communication skills and decorum through the workshop. Little things like how to greet customers warmly and how to communicate and find out what they are looking for, are important.”
“We are also going to introduce coffee table books for each region by month end and are planning to conduct more workshops to teach artisans marketing strategies,” Kumar said.

Himanshu Shukla, said, “The handicraft workers in Pedana and other places are sitting on goldmines. We will tap into this potential and make tourism sector’s contribution to the economy increase exponentially.”
Jannadala Prasad expressed his gratitude and said, “We are thankful to the tourism department for conducting workshops like these.”

Artisans also exhibited their products in front of the media. B.Uday, an artisan promoting Kondapalli toys, told TNIE, “Business is steady for an average Kondapalli toy-maker as he earns around `10 to `12 thousand per month. Making these toys is a difficult task, but we manage to make ends meet.”

