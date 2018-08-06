Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC lags behind in augmenting revenue through Vacant Land Tax

Civic body nets 36 per cent revenue in first quarter after following CDMA directives

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has achieved 36 per cent revenue through various taxations during the first quarter (April to July) after following the directives prescribed by Commissioner and Directorate of Municipal Administration (CDMA). In the same corresponding period, the civic body earned 25 per cent revenue through taxes.

According to VMC revenue wing officials, despite achieving 36 per cent of revenue in the first quarter through collecting property, water and sewage charges, the civic body has been lagging behind in augmenting revenue through Vacant Land Tax (VLT). The city has a total of 15,284 assessments under VLT, and VMC has targeted to augment at least Rs 5.50 crore during the first quarter but managed to achieve only 5.17 per cent of the targeted revenue.

Even though the civic body has repeatedly told boards in the vacant lands to pay their VLT on time, the taxpayers have ignored their directives. As per records, a major portion of the revenue augmented for the VMC was in the form of property tax from 2.9 lakh assessments during first quarter, which accounted for Rs 47.46 crore against the annual target of Rs 124.52 crore.

Rs 11.20 crore were augmented through water charges against the targeted revenue of Rs 37.22 crore and Rs 5.65 crore from drainage charges against the targeted revenue of Rs 16 crore.

When contacted, a senior VMC official, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that the civic body has been lagging behind in augmenting revenue through VLT. In this regard, municipal commissioner J Nivas has instructed the revenue wing officials to hold discussions with the concerned vacant plot owners to pay their taxes on time.

If they ignored the directions of the civic body, officials concerned were asked to impose penalties on them, he said.

