1.2 lakh agree to donate organs in Andhra Pradesh

 In what could be a milestone in promotion of organ donation, 1.2 lakh people living in urban areas of AP have come forward to donate their organs.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In what could be a milestone in promotion of organ donation, 1.2 lakh people living in urban areas of AP have come forward to donate their organs. The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), which took up the task following a call given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu 10 days ago, sensitised people and succeeded in getting the nod of 1.2 lakh people to donate their organs. MEPMA officials handed over the organ donation agreement papers signed by people to Jeevandan Trust at a programme held in the Grievance Hall at the residence of Chief Minister in Undavalli on Monday. 

Expressing happiness over the overwhelming response to the initiative, Naidu announced that he, too, will take part in the organ donation and underscored the need for promoting organ donation in the State in a big way. Stating that organ donation will be included in school curriculum to motivate students, he said they will also examine to make organ donation as a condition to issue driving licence.  Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao said organ donors should be given incentives. He also mooted a 2 hour debate on organ donation in the ensuing Assembly session.

India Book of Records representative Rakesh Varma said the willingness of 1.2 lakh people to donate their organs would be entered into the record book. Jeevandan Foundation Chairman Krishna Murthy, NTR University of Health  Sciences Vice-Chancellor CV Rao, MEPMA Director P Chinna Tataiah and others were present.

