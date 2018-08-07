13 firms take part in pre-bid meet for Bhogapuram airport in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Infrastructure and Investment Department has received an overwhelming response from as many as 13 national and international agencies in the pre-bid meeting for the development of Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram. Describing the response a welcome step, Energy, Infrastructure and Investment Department Principal Secretary Ajay Jain said that the 13 agencies were taken to the field visit at Bhogapuram for better understanding of field conditions.

The agencies are expected to submit their response to the RFQ (Request for Quotation) by September 10. The agencies which participated in the pre-bid meeting are highly reputed and they include Ramkey, Do It, Essel, GVK, GMR, ADPI (France), NIIF (with Fraport), Oberoi, AE COM of America, BIAL, Reliance with Zurich Airport, Italy Group (EPC and minor stake in Airports) and Nellore Airport. Stating that commercial operations from Dagadarthi airport in Nellore district are expected to commence from January 2020, he said the project is envisaged to be a low cost no-frills airport to be developed on PPP basis in 1,352 acres of land at a cost of Rs 368 crore. This will be the first airport project to be developed in the new State on PPP basis, he added.

