16th century sculpture of ‘local ruler and wife’ found in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 16th century sculpture of a couple was found in Pulichintala reservoir at Kolluru in Bellamkonda mandal of Guntur district. Siva Nagi Reddy, CEO of Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) said, “With the information from locals, our team went to the spot and recovered the sculpture.”

He added the limestone carving was found in a locality called Panthulugari Polamu, which is three kilometers away from Kolluru. The CCVA said the sculpture depicted a couple and it could be of a local ruler and his wife. The type of ornaments and style of art also suggests that it is from the 16th century, it said.Meanwhile, CCVA CEO has requested the government to either preserve the sculpture there or install it in the Guntur museum as it is of ‘historic significance’. The monument will be preserved under Preserve Heritage for Posterity, a scheme launched by CCVA.