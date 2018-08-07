2-wheeler hits lorry, one dead in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman died on the spot and her brother sustained injuries after the two-wheeler they were travelling on collided with a lorry at Malliboyinapalli village on Monday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened when the 40-year-old K Mariyamma and her brother Yesu were returning home from their parents’ house in Agiripalli.“Yesu was reportedly driving at high speed and that is why he could not control his motorcycle,” Agiripalli police said.