Home Cities Vijayawada

241 drunk driving cases registered in Andhra Pradesh

A total of 241 drunk driving cases were registered in a drive conducted on the occasion of Friendship Day by the traffic police at 12 places in the city on Sunday night

Published: 07th August 2018 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A total of 241 drunk driving cases were registered in a drive conducted on the occasion of Friendship Day by the traffic police at 12 places in the city on Sunday night. As many as 1,500 vehicles were checked by the traffic police and law and order (L&O) police at Durga Temple Toll Gate, YR Rao Estates, Nethaji Bridge, NTR Circle, Padavalarevu Junction, Budameru Center, Enikepadu junction and other places. According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) T Ramprasad, more than 3,300 cases were filed during the drives conducted from January 2018 till date and `40 lakh were collected as fine from the violators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Friendship Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield