241 drunk driving cases registered in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 241 drunk driving cases were registered in a drive conducted on the occasion of Friendship Day by the traffic police at 12 places in the city on Sunday night. As many as 1,500 vehicles were checked by the traffic police and law and order (L&O) police at Durga Temple Toll Gate, YR Rao Estates, Nethaji Bridge, NTR Circle, Padavalarevu Junction, Budameru Center, Enikepadu junction and other places. According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) T Ramprasad, more than 3,300 cases were filed during the drives conducted from January 2018 till date and `40 lakh were collected as fine from the violators.