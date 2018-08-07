Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu pulls up Durga temple trust board chairman over missing silk saree

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The controversy surrounding the ‘missing’ silk saree offered to Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri got the attention of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who summoned the temple trust board chairman on Monday and reportedly directed him to initiate a detailed inquiry and punish the guilty.

A silk saree worth Rs 18,000 offered to Goddess Kanaka Durga by a devotee on Sunday was found missing and there were allegations that trust board member K Surya Latha was behind its disappearance. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday took serious note of the issue and summoned Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board chairman Yalamanchili Gouranga Babu and pulled him up for pushing the temple into another controversy.

Naidu is learnt to have expressed his displeasure over the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga being allowed to become a centre of impious activities and told the trust board chairman to put an end to such unwanted developments tarnishing the image of the holy place.

He also directed Gouranga Babu to order a detailed inquiry and punish the guilty so that no such disturbing thing happened again.Addressing a press conference at his chamber later in the day, Gouranga Babu said a detailed inquiry was ordered to identify those involved in the saree missing case and stern action would be taken, if any employee or trust board member, was found guilty. When asked about possibility of seeking police inquiry into the matter, he said the trust board was capable of identifying those involved in the issue and it was unnecessary to involve police. Trust board member Surya Latha also extended her support to the inquiry to be taken by the trust board, he said.

Surya Latha, who was present at the media conference, denied the allegations levelled against her by the temple employees. ‘’I have no need to take the silk saree offered to the Goddess by a devotee. I was there when the saree was present to the Goddess. At the same time it so happened that some devotees who visited Venugopala Swamy temple presented me a saree impressed by the reception I extended to them,’’ Surya Latha said.

The Kanaka Durga Trust Board also manages the Venugopala Swamy temple.

Meanwhile, Uppu Suryanarayana and his wife Vasundhara, the donors who offered silk saree to the Goddess, said that temple officials should conduct transparent inquiry and punish those involved in the episode without any bias. A complaint has been lodged with in-charge endowments commissioner and temple executive officer M Padma and the copies of the complaint have been forwarded to the Chief Minister and One Town Police, Suryanarayana added.



‘Guilty will be punished’

