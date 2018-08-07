Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu pulls up Durga temple trust board chairman over missing silk saree

Surya Latha, who was present at the media conference, denied the allegations levelled against her by the temple employees.

Published: 07th August 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The controversy surrounding the ‘missing’ silk saree offered to Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri got the attention of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who summoned the temple trust board chairman on Monday and reportedly directed him to initiate a detailed inquiry and punish the guilty.

A silk saree worth Rs 18,000 offered to Goddess Kanaka Durga by a devotee on Sunday was found missing and there were allegations that trust board member K Surya Latha was behind its disappearance. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday took serious note of the issue and summoned Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board chairman Yalamanchili Gouranga Babu and pulled him up for pushing the temple into another controversy. 

Naidu is learnt to have expressed his displeasure over the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga being allowed to become a centre of impious activities and told the trust board chairman to put an end to such unwanted developments tarnishing the image of the holy place.

He also directed Gouranga Babu to order a detailed inquiry and punish the guilty so that no such disturbing thing happened again.Addressing a press conference at his chamber later in the day, Gouranga Babu said a detailed inquiry was ordered to identify those involved in the saree missing case and stern action would be taken, if any employee or trust board member, was found guilty. When asked about possibility of seeking police inquiry into the matter, he said the trust board was capable of identifying those involved in the issue and it was unnecessary to involve police. Trust board member Surya Latha also extended her support to the inquiry to be taken by the trust board, he said.

Surya Latha, who was present at the media conference, denied the allegations levelled against her by the temple employees. ‘’I have no need to take the silk saree offered to the Goddess by a devotee. I was there when the saree was present to the Goddess. At the same time it so happened that some devotees who visited Venugopala Swamy temple presented me a saree impressed by the reception I extended to them,’’ Surya Latha said.

The Kanaka Durga Trust Board also manages the Venugopala Swamy temple.
Meanwhile, Uppu Suryanarayana and his wife Vasundhara, the donors who offered silk saree to the Goddess, said that temple officials should conduct transparent inquiry and punish those involved in the episode without any bias. A complaint has been lodged with in-charge endowments commissioner and temple executive officer M Padma and the copies of the complaint have been forwarded to the Chief Minister and One Town Police, Suryanarayana added.

‘Guilty will be punished’
Gouranga Babu told mediapersons  a detailed inquiry had been ordered to identify those involved in the case and stern action would be taken, if any employee or trust board member, was found guilty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield