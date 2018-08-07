Andhra Pradesh Congress votes for TDP MP Ramesh in PAC election

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a show of Opposition unity against the BJP-led NDA government, Opposition parties ensured election of TDP MP CM Ramesh as the member of the Public Accounts Committee. He garnered 106 votes in the election held on Monday. What came as a surprise was the MPs of the Congress, a political rival of the TDP, extending their support to Ramesh. Though the number of TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha is only six, Ramesh managed to get more votes with the support of not just other Opposition parties, but also the Congress.

Following his victory, Ramesh told media in Delhi, “The Opposition showed its unity and voted for me. This is a victory for the Opposition, the government is the loser.’’After snapping its ties with the BJP, the TDP has been fighting with the NDA to get AP’s due from the Centre and even moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the government and managed to garner the support of Opposition parties.

Meanwhile, with Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announcing August 9 as the date for electing his deputy, the TDP, which has already decided to vote against the BJP, also is learnt to have played a crucial role in bringing all opposition parties together to defeat the candidate supported by the saffron party.

On the other hand, Opposition YSRC also decided not to support the BJP. However, it is yet to take a decision whether to support the Opposition parties’ candidate or not.When contacted by TNIE, YSRC former MP YV Subba Reddy said they had already taken a decision not to vote in favour of the BJP candidate for the deputy chairman post. “However, we will discuss the matter and will take a decision whether to support the candidate to be fielded by Opposition parties or not after holding a meeting soon,” he said.

After the resignation of five of its MPs was accepted, YSRC has only two members in the Rajya Sabha. Resenting the Centre’s move to take back the Rs 350 crore within a week after depositing it in the account of the State government towards development backward districts, the TDP MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Monday.Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu said after depositing the money on February 9, the Centre within a week had taken back the money without any intimation to the State government, which he said was a shameful act on part of the Centre.On the pretext that the State government not submitted Utilisation Certificates (UCs), the Centre took back the funds notwithstanding the fact that AP stood third in submission of UCs, he said.