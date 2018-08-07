Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Congress votes for TDP MP Ramesh in PAC election

In a show of Opposition unity against the BJP-led NDA government, Opposition parties ensured election of TDP MP CM Ramesh as the member of the Public Accounts Committee. 

Published: 07th August 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   In a show of Opposition unity against the BJP-led NDA government, Opposition parties ensured election of TDP MP CM Ramesh as the member of the Public Accounts Committee. He garnered 106 votes in the election held on Monday. What came as a surprise was the MPs of the Congress, a political rival of the TDP, extending their support to Ramesh. Though the number of TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha is only six, Ramesh managed to get more votes with the support of not just other Opposition parties, but also the Congress.

Following his victory, Ramesh told media in Delhi, “The Opposition showed its unity and voted for me. This is a victory for the Opposition, the government is the loser.’’After snapping its ties with the BJP, the TDP has been fighting with the NDA to get AP’s  due from the Centre and even moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the government and managed to garner the support of Opposition parties. 

Meanwhile, with Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announcing August 9 as the date for electing his deputy, the TDP, which has already decided to vote against the BJP, also is learnt to have played a crucial role in bringing all opposition parties together to defeat the candidate supported by the saffron party.

On the other hand, Opposition YSRC also decided not to support the BJP. However, it is yet to take a decision whether to support the Opposition parties’ candidate or not.When contacted by TNIE, YSRC former MP YV Subba Reddy said they had already taken a decision not to vote in favour of the BJP candidate for the deputy chairman post. “However, we will discuss the matter and will take a decision whether to support the candidate to be fielded by Opposition parties or not after holding a meeting soon,” he said.

After the resignation of five of its MPs was accepted, YSRC has only two members in the Rajya Sabha. Resenting the Centre’s move to take back the Rs 350 crore within a week after depositing it in the account of the State government towards development backward districts, the TDP MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Monday.Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu said after depositing the money on February 9, the Centre within a week had taken back the money without any intimation to the State government, which he said was a shameful act on part of the Centre.On the pretext that the State government not submitted Utilisation Certificates (UCs), the Centre took back the funds notwithstanding the fact that AP stood third in submission of UCs, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP-led NDA government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield