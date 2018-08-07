Home Cities Vijayawada

Mangalagiri, Pedana handloom workers reel under GST burden in Andhra Pradesh

Many say the industry suffered 40-50 per cent loss after GST came into effect.

Published: 07th August 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Anirudh Chakravarthye
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Popular for hand-woven and Kalamkari saris, Mangalagiri and Pedana are reeling under the pressure of five per cent GST imposed on handloom products. Representatives of weavers and master weavers from the two handloom bastions claim that the GST has caused at least 40-50 per cent loss to the sector. On the eve of World Handloom Day, Express spoke to handloom workers and representatives of the sector in Mangalagiri and Pedana to gauge the impact of the indirect tax imposed on the industry. 

B Mohan Rao, president of the Pedana Kalamkari Association, says: “The 5 per cent GST has caused at least 40 to 50 per cent loss to the industry. Once there were 10,000 workers dependent on handlooms. However, this figure must have fallen drastically.” Though he still pays `400 as daily wages to those working under him, Rao admits that he had to furlough many of his workers.  Vara Prasad, president of the Mangalagiri Master Weavers Association, says that only 6,000 now work for the sector in 
Mangalagiri, which is a steep decline from 12,000 until a few years ago. 

Another major complaint Prasad raises is ‘double levying of GST’. “After we order yarn from a factory, we pay its cost along with the GST. However, when workers transport the yarns to dyeing units, officials halt them for inspection and ask for the bill with GST included. Since we don’t save bills, they levy GST again and we have to bear double the expenses,” he elaborates. 

Both associations have approached the Commercial Tax Office a number of times and requested for removal of the five per cent GST. M Nageswar Rao, Joint Director, AP Handlooms, says, “The officials maintained that they will appeal to the Centre for reduction in GST rates on handlooms.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield