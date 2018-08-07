Mangalagiri, Pedana handloom workers reel under GST burden in Andhra Pradesh

Anirudh Chakravarthye By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Popular for hand-woven and Kalamkari saris, Mangalagiri and Pedana are reeling under the pressure of five per cent GST imposed on handloom products. Representatives of weavers and master weavers from the two handloom bastions claim that the GST has caused at least 40-50 per cent loss to the sector. On the eve of World Handloom Day, Express spoke to handloom workers and representatives of the sector in Mangalagiri and Pedana to gauge the impact of the indirect tax imposed on the industry.

B Mohan Rao, president of the Pedana Kalamkari Association, says: “The 5 per cent GST has caused at least 40 to 50 per cent loss to the industry. Once there were 10,000 workers dependent on handlooms. However, this figure must have fallen drastically.” Though he still pays `400 as daily wages to those working under him, Rao admits that he had to furlough many of his workers. Vara Prasad, president of the Mangalagiri Master Weavers Association, says that only 6,000 now work for the sector in

Mangalagiri, which is a steep decline from 12,000 until a few years ago.

Another major complaint Prasad raises is ‘double levying of GST’. “After we order yarn from a factory, we pay its cost along with the GST. However, when workers transport the yarns to dyeing units, officials halt them for inspection and ask for the bill with GST included. Since we don’t save bills, they levy GST again and we have to bear double the expenses,” he elaborates.

Both associations have approached the Commercial Tax Office a number of times and requested for removal of the five per cent GST. M Nageswar Rao, Joint Director, AP Handlooms, says, “The officials maintained that they will appeal to the Centre for reduction in GST rates on handlooms.”